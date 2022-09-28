HARTFORD — James E. “Jim” Warren, 80, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, in Madisonville with his family by his side. He was born October 5, 1941, in McHenry to the late James Logan Warren and Opal Butler Warren. Jim retired from Peabody Coal Company. After retirement, he enjoyed driving a bus and bragged about being the oldest bus driver for the Ohio County Board of Education. He was a devoted member of Beaver Dam Church of Christ.
Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Amy Byrum Keys and Justin Robinson; son-in-law, Eddie Cohron; brother, Edward Warren; brothers-in-law, Billy Blackburn and Donald Barron; and sisters-in-law, Janice McCoy Warren and Bonita Warren.
Jim leaves behind a wonderful family to cherish his memories, his wife of 53 years, Wanda Higgs Warren of Hartford; five children, Denise (Randy) Vaughn of Hartford, Lisa Jo Warren Stratton of Frankfort, Vicki Warren Cohron Christison of Henderson, Todd Edward (Debra) Warren of Grafton, Ohio, and Tina Warren (Micky) Boone of Hartford; 15 grandchildren, Jeremy Byrum, Jamie Vaughn, Drew Vaughn, Misty Baker, Bruce Stratton, Gregory Stratton, Keisha Robinson, Tanesa Cohron, Einar Sterling, Marissa Eye, James Logan Warren, Tyler Boone, Chase Boone, Mikala Boone, and Karissa Boone; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, John Warren of Hartford; two sisters, Sue Warren Barron of Beaver Dam and Patricia Warren Blackburn (Col. Larry N.) Stewart of Florissant, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family he dearly loved.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Jerid Gunter officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Jim’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
