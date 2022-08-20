HARTFORD — James E. “Jimmy” Roberts Sr., 73, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at his home under the care of hospice. He was born in Tell City, Indiana to the late James T. and Ruth C. Saunders Roberts. Jimmy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a truck driver and retired from ADS in 2015 with 23 years of service. Jimmy enjoyed going to yard sales, cruising in his Corvette, and most of all, spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Simmons.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Bruington Roberts; children, Virginia Roberts of Beaver Dam, James E. Roberts, Jr. of Hartford, Bobby Roberts (Nikki) of Hartford, and Glenita Roberts of Hartford; grandchildren, Kenny Bartlett (Melissa), Kala Richardson (Casey), Justin Bartlett (Morgan), Dylan Roberts, and Madison and Matthew Roberts; great-grandchildren, Rose, Nellie, Landon, Cason, Waverly, Oliver, and one on the way; a sister, Cathy Radtke of Ohio; nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Missy.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
