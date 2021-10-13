James E. Kauffeld, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Carmel Home. He was born Feb. 18, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Edwin Simon and Mary Jane Montgomery Kauffeld.
James was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and was honorably discharged from his service in the U.S. Marine Corps. James retired from Hampshire Chemical after 30 years. He spent much of his career as an electrician and was later promoted into management. James was also a member of the local Marine Corp League, American Legion and the AMVETS. In retirement, he drove a van for the disabled veterans for five years. He was also a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus for 50 years, most notably holding the position of Grand Knight for numerous terms of service. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved camping. James was a loving father and committed husband of 59 years. He was a gifted craftsman and generous with his time, providing help where needed. The legacy he left for his children was whatever tasks are presented, complete them to the highest level of excellence and remain committed. James was a man of faith, country, family and a longtime member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Daniel, and her husband, Henry; sister-in-law Wanda Kauffeld; brother-in-law David Grant.
James is survived by his wife, Martha J. Mulligan Kauffeld; children Mary Kauffeld Potts (Steve) Potts of Madison, Alabama, and James E. (Karen Bruns) Kauffeld Jr. of Indianapolis; grandchildren Caitlin Elizabeth Potts, Margaret Rose Kauffeld and Emma Corin Kauffeld; siblings George Kauffeld, Mary Ann Grant and Leo (Joanne) Kauffeld; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by prayers. Additional visitation will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church or Carmel Home.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
