LIVERMORE — James E. Lott, 91, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home in Livermore surrounded by his family. James Edward Lott was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Island to the late Virgle F. and Fannie Mae Hafley Lott, was married to Joyce Ray “Sissy” Williams Lott until her death Nov. 10, 1983, and was later married to Carla Jolene Williamson Lott on Sept. 24, 2001. James retired from IBEW Local #1701 in Owensboro, was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of NRA and greatly enjoyed hunting. His proudest moment was when he got his elk in the mountains of Colorado.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Jolene Lott; four daughters, Linda Darlene Free (Dalton) and Pam Rickard (Mike), both of Livermore, Trish Butterworth (Paul) of Nashville. Tennessee, and Sandy Rickard (Mark) of Livermore; two step daughters, Beth Rickard of Buck Creek and Debbie Reynolds (Mark) of Beech Grove; a stepson, Jared Bell (Jennifer) of Livermore; seven grandchildren;
seven stepgrandchild-
ren; nine great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with James’ family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. James’ services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Monday on www.muster
The James E. Lott family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buttonsberry Baptist Church, c/o Jolene Lott, P.O. Box 382, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of James at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented