ROCKPORT, Ind. — James E. Payne, 83, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Jim was born in Hawesville on Aug. 12, 1938, to the late Bennie and Mary F. (Payne) Payne. Jim was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana. He was a truck driver and owned his own semi. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors, gardening, grilling and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Payne and Raphael Payne.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet (Berger) Payne; his daughter, Joanie Bemboom, and her husband, Mark; his granddaughter, Sarah Bemboom; and his brother, Calvin Payne, and his wife, Angel.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana, with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
