James E. Quisenberry, 88, passed away on February 12, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Mr. Quisenberry was born in Owensboro on February 3, 1934, a son of the late Everett S. and Mary Louise Brown Quisenberry. He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1952 and from the University of Kentucky in 1956, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He worked in Venezuela with Creole Petroleum Corporation for four years before returning to Owensboro. Mr. Quisenberry retired as secretary and treasurer of Johnson, Depp, and Quisenberry following 38 years with the company. He was a member and Elder Emeritus of First Christian Church, where he blessed the congregation with his beautiful tenor voice for decades, singing in the choir. Active in his community and his profession, he shared his leadership skills by serving as president of the Owensboro Family Y, the Owensboro Jaycees, the Owensboro Country Club, and the Green River Chapter of the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers. He had been Chairman of the Board of Cardinal Federal Savings Bank.
Those who remain to honor his memory include Martha Stinnett Quisenberry, his wife of 64 years; his children, Abbe Quisenberry, Tab Quisenberry (Vicki), and John Quisenberry, all of Owensboro, and Sam Quisenberry (Nicole) of Michigan; his grandchildren, Brende Lott (Chris), Berrie Clark (Matt), Adair Price (Harrison), Cameron Quisenberry, Maci Quisenberry, Corey Quisenberry, all of Owensboro, Kendall Quisenberry (Aaron Mayo) of Hanoi, Vietnam, and Kassie Quisenberry of Louisville; his great-grandchildren, Sally Lott, Adam Lott, Maggie Lott, Daniel Lott, Leah Clark, Lauren Clark, Mary Camille Clark, and Brooks Price, all of Owensboro, Delaney Milner, Logan Quisenberry, and Parker Quisenberry of Michigan; his brother, Bobby Quisenberry (Barbara); sister, Marilyn Baird (Darrell) of Owensboro; and his sister, Sarah Marie Quisenberry (Sandy) of Lake Worth, Florida.
The funeral service for Mr. Quisenberry will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church. Private interment will be in the First Christian Church columbarium. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Legacy Fund of First Christian Church, 700 JR Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303, or a charity of donor’s choice.
