James E. Strobel, 77, of Owensboro, passed away on December 31, 2021 at home while under the care of Hospice. Jim was born on September 23, 1944 to the late Francis and Hazel Strobel.
Jim is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Shelby (Angie) Strobel, Madison (Marni) Strobel; brother, Frankie Strobel, of Brentwood, Tennessee, Tony (Bobbie) Strobel, of Lowell, Massachusetts; and his sisters, Wanda Williams and Deloris Kirk, both of Owensboro; and nine grandchildren.
Many thanks to Hospice and special friends and family during this time.
There will be no services. Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
