BEAVER DAM — James E. White, 86, of Beaver Dam, formerly of Sebring, Florida, passed away at home Monday, May 22, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida Aug. 31, 1937, the son of the late Lowell E. and Edith Sharit White.
After graduating from Hackensack High School in Hackensack, New Jersey, Jim returned to St. Petersburg, Florida, met and married his wife, Jane, and joined the United States Air Force. He served for a total of 20 years, then entered civilian life in the private sector until the lure of grandkids and golf became too great to resist. Jim was a steadfast husband and Granddad, with a dry sense of humor, all for which his family adored him. He was well-liked and respected by nearly everyone who knew him.
Jim was also preceded in death by his wife, Carla Jane Fisher White; wife, Patsy Poole White; and brothers, Richard White and Gene White.
Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory sons, Richard Whittaker (Terri), Doug White (Stacy), and Chuck White (Johanna); daughters, Teresa Chinn and Cindy White; 12 grandchildren, Stanley Whittaker (Shannon), Emily Stanley (Jared), Lori Andrews, Kristen Hart (Chad), Courtney Calloway (Jake), Leslie Pemberton (Logan), Christina White, Emma White, Rachel White (Jose Figueroa Lertora), Jason White, Taylor Marshall, and Sarah White; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be made at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Memorial Arrangements have been entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida.
Commented