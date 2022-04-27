CENTRAL CITY — James Earl Eaves, 80, of Central City, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at 5:25 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Eaves was born February 22, 1942, in Muhlenberg County. He was retired from Alcan Aluminum where he worked in the electrodes department. He was of the Apostolic faith. Mr. Eaves enjoyed collecting junk, going to yard sales, and visiting people. He loved his church and adored his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Sue Eaves; son, Timothy Eaves; grandchildren, Jeremy Cottrell and Ashley Cottrell; and parents, Leslie and Flora Mae Eaves.
He is survived by his children, Pamela (Johnny) Risinger, Judy (Terry) Allen, Patty (David) Rickard, David (Luanne) Eaves, and Anita (Armand) Lussier; brother, Ronnie Eaves; sixteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Locky Beasley officiating. Burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
