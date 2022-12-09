HARTFORD — James Earl Etherton, 76, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. James was born January 30, 1946, in Owensboro to the late Joseph and Margaret Etherton.
He was preceded in death by his son, J.J. Etherton; a brother, Terry Etherton; and grandchildren, Taz and Kody Radloff.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Virginia Mary Etherton; children, Sandy Etherton, Nancy Etherton, Annie Kiper, Tony Etherton, and Billy Etherton; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Eddie Etherton, Betty Wick, Linda Clark, Billy Etherton, David Etherton, and Kathy Leroy; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the James Earl Etherton Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or with the link on his obituary page at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
