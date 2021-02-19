James Earl Wootton, 65, of Philpot, passed away Feb. 17, 2021, at his home. He was born May 16, 1955, in Owensboro to the late William and Catherine Wootton.
James was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Margaret Edge, Cecilla Wootton, Mary Ruth Wootton and Agnes Wootton; and his brothers, Johnnie Wootton, Charles Wootton, Butch Wootton and Kenneth Ray Wootton.
James is survived by his wife, Donna Wotton; his children, Amanda Russell-Wootton, James Wootton and Meagan Wootton; his sisters, Deborah Marie Wootton and Mary Annette Lucchetti; and his brothers, Joseph Bernard Wootton and David Allen Wootton.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of James Wootton may be offered online at www.glenn
Commented