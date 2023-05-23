James “Eddie” Edward Daniel, 71, of Utica, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 19, 1951, in Ohio County to the late M.R. “Cokie” and Virginia (McQuary) Daniel. James was a member of Mt. Caramel Baptist Church. He graduated from Ohio County High School. James was a U.S. Army veteran and was stationed in Fort Lesley J. McNair near Washington, D.C. as a part of the Old Guard. He began his career as a radio technician at West KY @-Way Radio in 1976 and went on to retire from Ohio Valley 2-Way Radio in 2015. He loved woodworking, family, and church.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a son, Jason Lee Daniel, and a brother, Carl Ray Daniel.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Louise (Dennis) Daniel; son, David Daniel (Jennifer); sister, Mary Coldiron; and grandchildren, Alexis, Hailey, Kaleb, and Tyler Daniel.
The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Mt. Caramel Baptist Church Building Fund.
Memories and condolences for the family of James may be left at www.glenncares.com.
