James Edgar "Ed" Evans, 93, of Whitesville, died Nov. 14, 2019, at Franciscan Health Hospice House in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born in Daviess County to the late Mary Annie and John Thomas Evans. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Ed retired from W. R. Grace after 28 years and farmed on the side. He was a devout Catholic, a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Amelia H. Evans and his brother, Paulinus "Paul" Evans.
Survivors include his children, Becky Hillan (Fred) of Indianapolis, Patty Zenor (Eric) of Greenwood, Indiana, Jimmy Evans of Whitesville, and Theresa Van Slyke (Steve) of Indianapolis; four grandchildren, Brenden Evans, Caroline Evans, Jon Van Slyke and Will Van Slyke; and two great-grandchildren, Jaylan Boarman and Peyton Boarman.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at St. Mary of the Woods Church with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday at Cecil Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. with prayers at 5:30 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
