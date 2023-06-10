James Edward Bolton, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 22, 1942, in Livermore to the late William Rice and Gladys Marie Bolton. James graduated from Livermore High School in 1960 and went on to serve 22 years in the United States Navy and retired in 1982 as a chief petty officer. He also worked for the US Postal Service as a rural mail carrier for 16 years. James enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, playing games on his computer, and spending the winter months fishing in the Florida Keys.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by two sisters, Phillis Ann Westerfield and Juanita Jane Farmer.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol (Adams) Bolton; daughter, Sherry Westerfield (Joey); sons, Harold Hall (Amy) and Bill Hall; sister, Kaye Frailey; three very special triplets; 16 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for James will be noon Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Memories and condolences for the family of James may be left at www.glenncares.com.
