BEECHMONT — James Edward Bruce, 75, of Beechmont, died at 2:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Bruce was born June 18, 1945, in Greenville. He was a coal miner for Peabody Coal Co. and was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Russellville. He was also an Army reservist for two years. He was a 1963 graduate of Drakesboro Consolidated High School. He served many years on the Muhlenberg County Board of Education as a member and chairman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Archie Bruce; mother Pearl Brown Bruce; brothers Archie Bruce and Don Bruce; and sisters Hazel Bobbitt, Alice Sparks, Betty Phillips and Audie Worrell.
Most people called him “Bo,” but we knew him as husband, dad, father-in-law and granddaddy. He loved attending church and being with his brothers and sisters. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats. He loved gardening, fishing, hunting and spending time with his granddaughters at the pool. He was a loving husband, and he was an excellent father, who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. He was also a caring granddaddy, who dedicated himself to providing an abundance of unconditional love, humor, lessons in life, and most importantly, ice cream. Bo was loved by many and was a kind and warmhearted man. His smile and laugh were contagious. He cared for and impacted every person he encountered. Bo is loved and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Jo Rager Bruce of Beechmont; two children, Penney Bruce Gates (Harold Gates, husband) and Scott Bruce (Dana Turner Bruce, wife); four grandchildren, Tayler Gates, Sydney Bruce, Kilee Gates and Madison Bruce; and sisters Cherry Brewer and Erie Warner.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
