James Edward Bullington, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away while surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born August 31, 1947, in Owensboro and was 74 years old. He retired after more than 30 years with Whirlpool Corp in Evansville, Indiana in 2007. He loved the Kentucky Wildcats and the Dallas Cowboys and was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, number 4168.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Bullington in 2006 and Edith Bullington in 1994, and his brother, Gary Bullington of Owensboro in 1999.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Beth Bullington of Owensboro; sons, Jeremiah Bullington, and wife, Angie, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and their children, Brandon of Houston, Texas and Brittany of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Joshua Bullington of Owensboro, and his children, Brendan and Alaina; sister, Doris Canary, and her husband, Steve Canary, of Newburgh, Indiana and their children, Greg Canary of Pekin, Illinois and Brian Canary of Newburgh, Indiana; sister-in-law, Gloria Ann Bullington of Owensboro, and her children, Jared and Aaron of Owensboro; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, take the form of a contribution to an organ donation foundation or a charity of your choice.
