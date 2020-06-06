James Edward Ford, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro on Sept. 19, 1948, to the late Alfred Edward and Mary Ann Easler Ford. James was retired from the Daviess County Public School System, where he worked as a math teacher for 30 years at Daviess County High School. He was a Deacon Emeritus at Macedonia Baptist Church. James was the first boys’ and girls’ soccer coach at Daviess County High School. He was a good, kindhearted man, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and being out on the lake.
Along with his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother, Milton Ford.
James is survived by his wife, Linda Faye Brown Ford; his children, Jason Edward (Lisa) Ford and Jill Ford Withrow; his grandchildren, Adrien Mitchell Withrow, Keelin Morgan Ford, Connor Mitchel Ford, Shalin Elizabeth Withrow and Keene Edward Ford; his siblings, Pamela Hoover and Leanne (David) Yocum; his nieces, Stacy Hoover (Bennie) Duncan and Jeni Hoover (Vernon) Dennison; his great-niece, Ashlynn Raye Evans; and his great-nephew, Andrew Edward Dennison.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Macedonia Baptist Church; 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303, or Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathen’s Crossing; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Macedonia Baptist Church; 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303, or Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathen's Crossing; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
