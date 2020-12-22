DRAKESBORO — James Edward Guy, 93, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. He was a maintenance worker at Oscar Mayer and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors: wife, Josefina Renteria Guy; sons, Bobby Guy, Lyndell Guy, Thomas Guy, Jimmy Guy, and David Guy; daughter, Marlene Root and Carol; stepson Albert Espino; stepdaughters Anna Espino, Leticia Espino, Terry Balboa, Mimi Espino, Bertha Espino, Elvia Espino, and Alexandra Espino; brothers, Donald Guy, Harold Guy, and Charlie Guy; and sister, Norma Morgan.
Funeral service: private.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
