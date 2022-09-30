James Edward “Jim” Strobel passed away last New Years’ Eve. Having dealt with obstacles like Covid, bad weather, and long-distance family, Jim and his family have waited patiently to see him properly laid to rest at the Catholic Cemetery next to his mother and father, Hazel and Frank Strobel.
Jim grew up in Owensboro as one of five siblings, Wanda Williams, Dolores Kirk, Frank Strobel, and Tony Strobel. As a young man, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Soon after returning home, he married and had two sons, Shelby Strobel and Maison Strobel. Jim worked as a manager for the Owensboro Country Club and in his later years, worked in sales at Moon Lite Bar-B-Que until his retirement. Jim loved fishing, hunting, coin collecting, and playing cards with his friends.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Strobel; siblings; sons; grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many extended family members.
Jim’s burial took place September 23, 2022, with his loving family and close friends in attendance.
He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.
