BEAVER DAMN — James Edward “Jimmy” Wolfe, 45, of Beaver Dam, died on March 1, 2022 at his residence.
Survivors: parents, Micheal and Diane Wolfe; daughter, Madison “Maddie” Wolfe; sister, Leanne (Joe) Hollingsworth; and mother of his daughter, Regina Wolfe.
Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Echols Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
