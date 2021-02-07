HAWESVILLE — James Edward Sosh, 83, of McDaniels, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his residence. He was a retired machine operator.
Survivors include his sons, Ricky Sosh and Richard Keith Sosh; daughters Kathy Shofner, Rebecca Sosh, Makaylah Sosh and Baylea Sosh; brother MacArthur Sosh; and sisters Hazel Lucas, Bevie Ann Bruner, Virginia Taylor and Anna Hoke.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Zion Community Church, Harned under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Hudson Cemetery, Hudson. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Hosparus.
