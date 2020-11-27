James Edward Thomas, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at home. He was born in Vertrees on June 4, 1953, to the late Mable Smallwood Fulkerson and Guy Wayne Thomas. James was a member of Christ Community Church. He was an insurance manager for American General and National Life for over 40 years. James was an avid fan of NASCAR, University of Kentucky basketball, the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys.
Along with his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Anthony Blandford; and his three fur babies, Rocky, Rocky II and Little Bit.
James is survived by his fur baby, Max Thomas; his siblings, Elsie Mae Blandford of Ohio, Ronnie Joe (Lisa) Thomas of Owensboro, Guietta Laverne (Dan) O’Neill of Bristol, Tennessee; his nieces and nephews, Ashley Thomas, Derrick Thomas, Ali Thomas and Jessica Dean; his great-niece, Aubree Head; his special friends, Shirley Fuller and Ann King; and numerous additional family members and friends.
Private services will be held for the family. Services will be streamed noon Saturday on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/HaleyMcGinnisFuneral.
The 25 loved ones who wish to honor James at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Thomas.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of James Edward Thomas and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented