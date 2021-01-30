BEAVER DAM — James Edward Williams, 91, of Beaver Dam, passed away at Ohio County Hospital on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Jim was born in Paducah on May 21, 1929, to the late Carl and Henrietta Williams.
He was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, and former member of Marion Baptist Church serving as a trustee and usher as well as other responsibilities in the church. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Marion Corps, having served during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1987 from Peabody Coal Co. after a long career.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Leon Williams, Billy Williams, Marty Williams, Dorothy Stout and Eva Wood; and grandson Tommy Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Betty Sue Williams; daughter Martha (Rex) Sanders of Rogersville, Tennessee; sons Tommy (Sheila) Williams of Beaver Dam, Bobby (Christine) Williams of O’Fallon, Illinois, and Gordon (Susanne) Williams of Hartford; siblings Barbara Peeler, Carolyn (Joe) Saffer, Glenn Williams, Brenda Crain and Steve Williams; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Pastor John Cashion presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Buford. Military rites will be performed by the Ohio County Honor Guard.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of donations to Hospice Care of Ohio County.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Due to state requirements, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity and face masks are required.
Commented