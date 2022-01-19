HARDINSBURG — James Edward Wright, 78, of Hardinsburg died on January 14, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a farmer and a member of Cloverport Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Dora Wright; sons, Rodney Wright and Jason Wright; brothers, Charlie Wright, Leonard Wright, and William Wright; sisters, Linda Sue Woods, Cathy Laney, and Lisa Henderson.
Service: 5 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Cremation to follow. Visitation: From 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: James Wright memorial fund in care of the funeral home.
