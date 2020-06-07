HARTFORD — James Edwin “Jimmy” Coots, 73, of Hartford, passed peacefully on June 7 at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. He was born July 31, 1946, in Hartford, to the late Amil and AZ Coots.
Jimmy was an avid UK basketball fan, lover of people and food, former equestrian with the Special Olympics, and former employee of Tamarlane. Jimmy never met a stranger and was beloved by all who knew him.
Upon his death, Jimmy reunited in Heaven with his Mom and Dad. He was also preceded in death by a great-niece, Anna Claire Taylor, and several cherished aunts and uncles.
Jimmy leaves behind a sister, Kathy (David) Coots Ball, of Port Charlotte, Florida; a nephew, Tony (Kalin) Phelps, of Hartford, Kentucky; two nieces, Sarai (Nathan) Taylor, of Louisville and Rebekah Phelps, of Louisville; two great-nephews, Alex Phelps and Judah Taylor; extended family; and his Signature Healthcare of Hartford family, who cared for him for 18 years.
In honor of Jimmy’s love for UK basketball, the family has requested those attending his service wear blue.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to, Debi Puckett for Signature Healthcare Resident Fund, 114 McMurtry Ave, Hartford, KY 42347 or Ohio County Food Pantry, 2370 State Route 1414, Hartford, KY 42347.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Sunnyside Cemetery with Bro. Dennis Rogers officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the cemetery.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of James Edwin “Jimmy” Coots by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
