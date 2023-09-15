James Ellis Keown Jr., 77, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his home. He was born July 19, 1946, in Daviess County to the late James E. Keown, Sr. and Geneva Peveler Keown. James served in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed race cars, hunting, trap shooting, and anything outdoors.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Marcina Keown; son, James Keown (Robbye); daughters, Jamie Walters, Holly Grenier (Butch), and Ellen Galloway Cox (Joseph); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ena Wathen and Brenda Embry.
A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wendell Foster Center, P.O. Box 1668, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented