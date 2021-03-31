BRANDENBURG — James Erbit Greer, 89, of Brandenburg, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Elizabethtown. He was born Feb. 24, 1932, in East Chicago, son of the late Erbit and Carrie Gilliland Greer.
James was a U.S. Navy veteran; farmer and agriculture teacher at both Flaherty and Meade County High Schools; Meade County Judge, who became known as the “Judge during the tornado” (1974 tornado); founding member of WMMG (G for Greer) radio station; Meade County Fair Director for 19 years; executive director at L.T.A.D.D.; UK Alumni Board Member; and an avid Wildcats and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He didn’t know a stranger. He loved music, singing and playing with his brothers, and people called him “Eddy Arnold” because he was famous for singing the “Cattle Call” at conferences all over the states. He was a “master delegator” who loved to direct and plan parties. Most of all, he loved his family, his kids and his grandchildren.
Along with his biological parents, he was preceded in death by his parents who raised him, Della and Heber Midkiff; daughter Deborah Susan Greer; son James Michael Greer; sister Phyllis Ross; and brothers Frank Greer, Gilliland Greer, Woody Greer and Valva Midkiff.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Opal Greer; children Beth (Tim) Hobbs of Brandenburg and James E. Greer II of New Albany, Indiana; grandchildren Gilliland Hobbs of Brandenburg and Caitlin (Jairo) Robles of Nashville, Tennessee; sisters Markley Freer and Esther McCoy, both of Owensboro; brothers Noble Midkiff and Lincoln Midkiff, both of Whitesville; and many nieces, nephews, and family members who will miss him greatly.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home. Services will be noon Thursday from the chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home with the Rev. James Larry Midkiff officiating. Burial will follow in Cap Anderson Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Meade County FFA, c/o Noel Pack, 938 Old State Road, Brandenburg, KY 40108.
Online condolences may be left at www.bjsfunerals.com.
