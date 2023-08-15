James Eugene “Gene” Roberts, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. The Daviess County native was born Jan. 11, 1945, to the late Thelbert Spalding Roberts and Lola Mae Terry Roberts. Gene graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in the class of 1963. He was employed with South Central Bell and AT&T for 33 years. Gene worked for 25 years in Owensboro and in Gallatin and Bolivar, Tennessee the rest of the time before retiring in January of 2000. He enjoyed fishing, golf, and playing cards, winning the last poker game he played. Gene was a member of the Civitan Club and Knights of Columbus where he helped raise money to assist with the renovation of homes in Eastern Kentucky. He also served his community through ARC and assisted with free tax preparation with GRABC. Gene was a good man with a good sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Gene also was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell and J.R. Roberts.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Anna Marie Hamilton Roberts; daughter, Bridgette Molnar, and husband, Tim; grandson, Matthew Molnar; sister, Lillian Bowlds; brothers, Sherman (Dolores) Roberts and Donald (Belinda) Roberts; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Gene’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented