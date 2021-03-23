James Eugene Rich, 74, of Owensboro passed away on March 18, 2021, in Evansville, Indiana. Jim was born on June 27, 1946, in Greenville, to the late Murray M. and Mamie(Sharits) Rich. Jim was a 1964 graduate of Daviess County High School. Jim was also retired from the United States Air Force serving from 1966-1986 in England, Germany, and Turkey as a Technical Sergeant (TSGT) and retired from the US Postal Service working from 1987-2007.
Jim enjoyed classical and big band music, writing poetry, and reading. He was kind-hearted and loved helping others.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra (Heath) Rich in November 2018.
Survivors include his sister, Margaret Rich Potter (Dean), of Owensboro; two brothers, Thomas William Rich, of Owensboro, and Philip Michael Rich (Sheila), of Clarksville, Tennessee; daughter, Michele Stoddard; two stepdaughters, Kimberly Hartz and Eva Lindsay; granddaughter, Taylor Davis; and grandsons, James Hartz, Coleman Davis, James Sorgius and Doyle Sorgius.
Private graveside services will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Military Honors. James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
