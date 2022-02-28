James Everett Buck Sinnett, 99, of Owensboro, died Feb. 24, 2022 at Signature Hillcrest. He was born June 19, 1922, in Hartford, to James Elmer Sinnett and Ida Jane Sinnett. He was an Army Veteran of World War II. He served from 1942 to 1945 in Germany and England. He was a painter by trade.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two sons, Larry Sinnett and Ricky Dean Sinnett; three grandsons, Jimmy Morton, David Allen Morton, and Eric Sinnett; a sister, Ola Mae Sparks; and half-brother, Elmer Berry Sinnett.
Survivors include two daughters, Jane Morton of Owensboro; Faye Burch of Whitesville; two sons, Scottie (Jeanette) Sinnett of Hawesville; and Bill (Linda) Sinnett of Philpot.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Due to his wishes, there will be no service or visitation.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
