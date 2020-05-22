HARDINSBURG — James F. Bruington, 84, of Harned, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Hardinsburg Masonic Lodge No. 67 and a retired farmer.
Survivors include his wife Betty Bruington; and sons Ronnie Bruington and Tim Bruington.
Private services will be held under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with burial in the Freedom Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Freedom Cemetery.
