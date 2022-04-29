James F. “Jim” Stowers Sr., 81, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 25, 2022. He was born and raised in Sorgho. Jim served in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963. He retired from BTJ Pipefitter Union.
We have lost one of the best barbecue chefs we have known. His sauce was always homemade. He will be serving his barbecue chicken in Heaven.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Jessie Mae Stowers, and his siblings, Richard Stowers, Joan Saalwachter, Mary Cundiff, and Tom Stowers.
He was survived by a son, Jim Stowers Jr.; two daughters, Stephanie Kinney and Shelley Stowers; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Bettie Gilles; and sisters-in-law, Lydia Stowers and Margaret Stowers.
Private family services were held. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN. 38101-9929.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
