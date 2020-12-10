POWDERLY — James F. Steele Jr., 94, of Powderly, died at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. Mr. Steele was born Nov. 4, 1926, in Muhlenberg County. He was a mine operator and worked in the coal mines and also at TVA. He was of the Mormon faith and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid coin collector. He enjoyed buying, selling and trading arrow heads and Indian artifacts, and he loved country music.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Belle Rose Steele; parents James and Hazel Steele; brothers Robbie Steele and Tommy Steele; and brother-in-law Junior Harkins.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Steele (Shelia Harris) of Greenville and Tony Steele (Carol Martin) of Powderly; grandchildren Lisa (Dean) Hope, Victor Steele, Troy Steele, Brian Steele, Magan (John) Frank and Whitley Steele; brother Kenneth Steele; sisters Martha Belle (Wilbur) Robinson and Becky Harkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented