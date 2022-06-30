DEMOTTE, INDIANA — James Feldpausch, 80, or Demotte, Indiana, formerly of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 7, 2022.
James enjoyed old cars, going to car shows, watching old westerns, and, most of all, hanging out with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Inice Feldpausch; grandson, Richard Olovich Jr.; and siblings, Mary Sowders and Willy Feldpausch.
He is survived by his children, Brenda (Rich) Olovich, Mike Feldpausch, Terry Feldpausch, David (Robin) Feldpausch, and Pam (Tim) Cavinder; grandchildren, Melissa, Kristina, Steven, Brittney, Andrea, Wesley, Eli, and Eian; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Carter, Paisley, Jackson, Liam, Sophia, Bella, Jayson, Jayden, and D.J., and siblings, Marvin (Barbara) Feldpausch, Judy Blanford, Connie Holmes, Martha Patton, Larry Feldpausch, and Zelma Sparks.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Resurrection Cemetery in Owensboro. A luncheon will follow at Crosspointe Baptist Church in Owensboro.
Commented