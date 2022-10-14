CALHOUN — James “Frank” Wall, 76, of Calhoun, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home with his wife of 48 years by his side. He was retired from Owensboro Police Department. After graduating from Daviess County High School in 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Joyce Purdy Wall.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Welch Wall; son, Mark Wall (Diane); daughter, Renee Porter (Marty); four grandkids, Chris Porter (Meredith), Lee Porter, Wesley Porter (Savanna), and Jennie Hack Worth; two great-grandkids; sisters, Barbara Gray (Bob) and Sally Wall; brothers, Ricky Wall (Linda) and Bruce Wall (Lilly); and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Bro. Ed Mitchell from North Carolina officiating. A private burial will be in Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to Habitat for Humanity, 2930 West 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
