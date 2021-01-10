GRANDVIEW, Ind. — James Franklin Magill, 91, of Grandview, Indiana, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. He was a member at New Hope Baptist Church, served in the U.S. Air Force and had been a Pepsi distributor.
Survivors include his children, Mark Magill, Pam Crowe, Faye Smith, Mary Lou Fulkerson and Rachel Wilson; and siblings Betty Calhoun, Pat Haaff, Susie Webb and Dale Miles.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Monday.
Memorial contributions: American Alzheimer’s Association.
