James “Fred” Whelan, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was born June 24, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Virginia Lancaster and Edward Leo Whelan. Fred graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1953 and then attended Brescia University where he graduated in 1971. He worked for Texas Gas Transmission Corporation where he retired after 37 years of service. Fred was also in the Naval Reserves from the years of 1952 to 1960.
Fred loved playing cards, computers, golfing, and fishing. He enjoyed cooking red beans and rice for the entire family and his Tuesday morning breakfast with his buddies. Fred was a Pop Warner and KHSAA Football Official. He coached Little League Baseball for several years and was a Boy Scouts Master. Fred enjoyed the time he played on the men’s softball league for Texas Gas. He also spent many hours volunteering at St. Stephen Soup Kitchen.
Fred is survived by his wife, his high school sweetheart celebrating 67 years of marriage, Anna Faye Kimmel Whelan; children, Patricia Small of Owensboro, Mike (Barbara) Whelan of Knottsville, Susan Whelan of Owensboro, and Ed (Sherry) Whelan of Sorgho; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Kay (Ray) Hines of Frankfort; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral with Father John Thomas celebrating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Donations may be made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Whelan. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of James “Fred” Whelan and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
