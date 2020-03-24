MADISONVILLE — Jim Kennedy 71, of Madisonville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home in Madisonville James Frederick Kennedy Jr. was born Aug. 17, 1948, in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late James Frederick and Anna L. Levicky Kennedy and was married to the former Patricia Ann Phillips. Jim retired from General Electric in Madisonville and was a member of the Catholic faith. He was a U.S. Marine and enjoyed playing cards and collecting coins.
Survivors include his wife and companion of 15 years, Pat Kennedy; a son, Scott Kennedy, of Madisonville; three daughters, Sue Ann Mascarenas of North Carolina, Carrie Childers of Louisiana and Rebecca Kennedy-Saksa of Ohio; a stepson, Phillip West, of Knottsville; two stepdaughters, Jeanetta Patterson, of Ghent, and Dawn Harris, of Rockport, Kentucky; three grandchildren; a brother, Ed Kennedy of Florida; and two sisters, Pat Goeddel of Wisconsin and Dorothy Silver Jones of Indiana.
Family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Jim’s family.
