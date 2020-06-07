James G. White Jr., 86, of Owensboro, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Hazard on Feb. 25, 1934, to the late James White and Helen Bolin White. He was retired from Owensboro Grain, where he worked over 36 years. James was a member of Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church and loved hunting, fishing and bird watching. He served in Korea in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy Reserves and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Lear Payne White; a daughter, Donna Gail Horlander; and siblings Charles White, Nola Barrett and Donna Johnson.
Survivors include his son, James White; a daughter, Linda Newton (Fred); seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held Wednesday at Resurrection Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to March of Dimes, 920 Frederica Street, Suite 102, Owensboro, KY 42301.
