James “Geary” Wade, 78, of Owensboro,, died at his home on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Geary worked as a movie projectionist at Rio Drive-in Movie Theater.
Survivors include his love, Phyllis Wade and their children, Gloria Westerfield, Anthony Wade, Barry Wade, Shenna Adamic, Denna Quiggins and Charles Wade.
Expressions of sympathy: James “Geary” Wade Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320.
Private services will be held at a later date. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
