James Gilbert Stuart, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Daviess County to the late James William Stuart and Mildred Mae Lewis Stuart. James retired from Century Aluminum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeoffrey Allan Stuart.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Jenetta Beyke Stuart; stepchildren, Donna (John May) Johnson, Christy (Lyle Johns) Probus, and Donald (Amy) Nugent, Jr.; eight step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret Stuart; two nieces; one nephew; and one great-niece.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
