James "Golden Eagle" Vinson, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 12, 1950, in Owensboro to the late Harold and Betty Ellen Vinson. James was a proud Vietnam veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. He loved dogs, motorcycles and race cars, and had never met a stranger.
James is survived by his wife of 17 years, Penny Horn Vinson; children Michele, Joseph (Helen), Tabitha and Courtney Vinson; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Vinson family, care of Penny and her children at 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of James Vinson may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
