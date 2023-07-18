SEREE — James H. “Jimbo” Clark, 57, of SeRee in Breckinridge County, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. He attended Kingswood Wesleyan Church.
Survivors: daughter, Jennifer Clark; father, Hildred “Pookie” Clark (Joyce); brother, Terry (Kim) Clark; and sister, Kimberly Fogle.
Service: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. A cremation will follow the service. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: James Clark Memorial Fund, c/o Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, 308 South Hardin St., Hardinsburg, KY 40143.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented