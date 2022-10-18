BEAVER DAM — James H. Goff, 80, of Beaver Dam, completed his Earthly journey and begin his Heavenly one Friday, October 14, 2022. He was born in Echols September 18, 1942, to the late Buel Oden Goff and Ola Salings Goff. James was a former underground coal miner for Peabody Coal Company. He always took pride in his job and believed that any task worth doing was worth doing right. His love for the outdoors ran deep, enjoying the beauty of God’s wonderful creation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Madonna Gaye Perry; three sisters, Christine Scott, Wilda Simpson, and Betty Geary; and four brothers, Robert Lawson “RL” Goff, William Pal Goff, Roger Wayne Goff, and an infant brother, Gorgie Goff.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Alma Geary Goff of Beaver Dam; son, Anthony (Deborah) Goff of Cromwell; brother, Bobby Joe Goff of Belton; six grandchildren, Jaime (Steven) Whitely, Virginia (Raymond) Hudgins, Megan Goff, Andrea (Caleb) Butler, Makali (Bryer) Cardwell, and Nathaniel Perry; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Anthony Goff officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery in Echols. Friends may visit with James’s family from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
