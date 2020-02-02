ELBERFELD, Ind. — James H. “Jim” Spaulding of Elberfeld, Indiana, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home. He was born May 21, 1939, in Falmouth to the late Lawrence and Lelia (Capps) Spaulding.
Jim is survived by his wife, Gloria June (Wyttenback) Spaulding; and two sons, Gary (Rhonda) Spaulding and Greg (Rhonda) Spaulding.
Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, with Bro. Alton Crowe officiating at Fuller Funeral Home, Dale, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Christian Church Cemetery, Santa Claus, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Mt. Zion Christian Church, P.O. Box 175, Santa Claus, Indiana.
Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
