LEWISPORT — James H. “Jimmy” Emmick, 89, of Lewisport, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born on August 15, 1932 to the late Roy Lee and Elizabeth Leigh Emmick. Jimmy was a member of Lewisport United Methodist Church and was retired from National Southwire Aluminum. He also worked at the Hancock County Road Department, after he retired from N.S.A. Jimmy was a graduate of Lewisport High School and farmed most of his life as well. He enjoyed working on his farm, horses, and being called Papaw by many. Aside from his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Roy Leigh Emmick and Thomas Emmick.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nelda Lamar Emmick; children, Tommy Emmick, Anita Hughlene (Brent) Cahal, David (Rosemary) Emmick and Jamie Emmick; and grandchildren, Matt (Carri) Emmick, Jenny (Jeff) Shultz, Andrew Emmick, Vanessa (Brad) Rowan, James Roy (Kendra) Emmick, Mary Beth (Jordan) Morris, Nicholas (Matilda) Emmick and Ryan Emmick, along with 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Lewisport United Methodist Church with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Jimmy’s family will be greeting friends on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisport United Methodist Church or the Heartford House.
