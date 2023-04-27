HAWESVILLE — James H. Kennedy, 88, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Sample Oct. 23, 1934, to the late Kirby and Versie Board Kennedy. James retired from Commonwealth Aluminum. He enjoyed singing karaoke, racing, and dancing to his favorite country songs. James loved working his small farm and raising tobacco and a huge garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby and Versie Kennedy; stepmother, Mary Belle Kennedy; wife, Thelma Kennedy; infant son, James Wade Kennedy; brother, Bevin Kennedy; and sister, Alma Louise Judd.
James is survived by his children, Thelma Jean (Thomas) Allen, Violet (Steven) Haycraft, James M. Kennedy, Robert Earl (Amanda) Kennedy, and Mary Lou (Nathan Stanton) Brake; grandchildren, Samuel, Casey, Justin, Dylan, Derrick, Gavin, Dakota, Brayden, Cheyenne, Andria, Jacob, Julia, Jasmine, Stephanie, Mallory, Melissa, James, Josh, and Sierra; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Francis Swicegood; and sister-in-law, Lottie Kennedy.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with burial following in Kennedy Eagan Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
