HAWESVILLE — James H. “Jimmy” Rearden, 48, of Hawesville, died Friday, July 21, 2023, after a long, hard-fought battle with diabetes and kidney disease. He was a retired laborer from Century Aluminum.
Survivors: parents, Stewart Lee Rearden and Darlene Powers Chambers; brother, Jason Rearden; and sisters, Lisa (Michael) Simmons and Lori (Bobby) Knight.
Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Cloverport Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service. Per Jimmy’s requests, cremation was chosen.
Cloverport Funeral Home is handling arrangments for the family.
