HAWESVILLE — James H. Vandgrift, 73, of Hawesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, while at Brickyard Healthcare in Tell City, Indiana. He was born Feb. 16, 1950, in Breckinridge County to the late James “Pete” and Ellen Spencer Vandgrift. James retired from NSA/Century Aluminum after 42 years of service and was a farmer as well. He started his Christian path at Patesville Baptist Church as a kid, later teaching Sunday school, and joined Hancock Christian Church in 2005, where he was a Sunday school teacher, Deacon, and an Elder. James loved his Lord, wife, and children and was most proud of raising his daughters in a Christian way and them doing the same with their children.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Myra Duncan, and brothers, Buck and Bobby Vandgrift.
James is survived by his wife, Jimmylou Vandgrift; daughters, Shannon (Jamie) Wilson and Carrie (Jeremy) McManaway; stepchildren, Stacey Drury, Lannie (Pat) Drury, and Holly Drury; grandchildren, Maicie Alvey, Allie Horn, Haddie Estes, Libbie McManaway, Whitnie McManaway, Isaac McManaway, Elijah McManaway, Josiah McManaway, Jedidiah McManaway, Meredith Friesen, Zachary Morris, Madeleine Serrano, Daniel Asefa, Abe Wilson, Graham Wilson, Evelyn Wilson, Meron Wilson, Griffin Wilson, Yohannes Wilson, Tyler Gaynor, Adler Baxter, Courtney Nugent, Brandon Dawson, Kainen Drury, Sydney Drury, Landon Drury, Skylar Farrar, and Cory McIntyre; 22 great-grandchildren, with another due in June; siblings, Karen Pile, Lisa Huff, Gilbert Vandgrift, and Donald Vandgrift; and honorary grandchildren, Song Kim, Young Min Kim, Tay Oh, Mallory Martin, and Cynthia Guadron.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Patesville Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. James’s family will be greeting friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted with the care.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
