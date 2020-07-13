GREENVILLE — James Harold Stuart, 90, of Greenville, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at 4:26 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a brief illness. Mr. Stuart was born April 2, 1930, in Muhlenberg County, the son of Atlee B. Stuart and Floestelle Latham Stuart. He was a lifelong resident of Greenville, a retired Peabody Coal Company miner, a member of Hazel Creek Baptist Church, and a master wood craftsman. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Marion L. Martin; children, Jim (Martha) Stuart, of Greenville, Dianne (Dale) Voss, of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, Gary (Cindy) Stuart, of Prospect, Keith (Cynthia) Stuart, of Westlake, Ohio, Bryan (Kellie) Stuart, of Owensboro, and Mary Gallrein, of Owensboro; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two nieces; and several cousins.
Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hazel Creek Cemetery, with the Rev. Keith Stuart officiating, assisted by the Rev. Barry Davis. Burial to follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, his graveside service will be limited to family only.
In memory of Harold, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hazel Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Ann Oller, Treasurer, Hazel Creek Baptist Church, 105 White Road, Beechmont, KY 42323.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
